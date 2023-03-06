| 5.1°C Dublin

Stationmaster in Greek rail tragedy charged with negligent homicide

A riot police officer prepares to throw a stun grenade as flames from a petrol bomb flare up near him during protests in Athens about the rail system. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters Expand

A riot police officer prepares to throw a stun grenade as flames from a petrol bomb flare up near him during protests in Athens about the rail system. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

James Kilner

A stationmaster accused of causing Greece’s deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised for any responsibility Greece’s government may bear for the tragedy.

