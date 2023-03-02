Stationmaster held after 36 die as Greek trains collide at high speed

A stationless was arrested and charged with manslaughter yesterday after a head-on collision between two trains in Greece left at least 36 people dead and about 80 injured.

People were hurled through carriage windows by the impact of the collision, and some bodies were found more than 30 metres from the site of the crash, which was Greece’s deadliest train disaster in living memory.

It is feared many of the victims could be young people who had been attending a carnival in Athens.

As rescuers searched through the burnt-out wreckage and crumpled steel yesterday, Greece’s transport minister submitted his resignation.

The government has launched an investigation into how the two trains – a passenger train and a freight service – ended up travelling on the same track.

The impact of the collision left a tangle of twisted metal and the first two carriages of the passenger train had practically disintegrated.

Some of the carriages were engulfed in flames, with the fire reaching 1,300C, making the task of identifying victims a huge challenge.

The two drivers of the freight train and the two drivers of the passenger train were among the dead.

The 59-year-old stationmaster in the town of Larissa, who is in charge of signalling on the line, has been charged with manslaughter and grievous bodily harm through negligence. He denies any wrongdoing. Two other people were detained for questioning.

Kostas Karamanlis, the transport minister, said he felt it was his duty to step down to show respect “for the memory of the people who died”.

He added that he was taking responsibility for the state’s “long-standing failures” to fix a railway system that he said was not fit for the 21st century.

Mr Karamanlis said he had made “every effort” to improve the railway system. But he added: “When something this tragic happens, it’s impossible to continue as if nothing has happened.”

The collision happened near Tempe, 380km north of Athens, shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The passenger train was heading from Athens to Thessaloniki, and among its 350 passengers were many students who had been in the capital celebrating.

Authorities are investigating how two trains moving in opposite directions happened to be on the same line for many kilometres even though the track is doubled in that area, according to government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou.

“We heard a big bang, (it was) 10 nightmarish seconds,” said Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage.

“We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides. There was panic, as we were turning over we were being burned, fire was right and left.”

“It was like an earthquake,” said passenger Angelos Tsiamouras.

Another passenger, who escaped from the fifth carriage, said: “Windows were being smashed and people were screaming.

“One of the windows caved in from the impact of iron from the other train.”

“My head hit the roof of the carriage with the jolt,” Stefanos Gogakos, who was in a rear carriage, told state broadcaster ERT. He said windows shattered, showering riders with glass.

He recalled that the crash felt like an explosion, and some smoke entered the carriage.

Some passengers escaped through windows but that after a few minutes, crew members were able to open the doors and let people out.

One man who was trying to discover whether his daughter had survived the crash said he had had a harrowing phone conversation with her before she was cut off.

“She told me, ‘We’re on fire... My hair is burning’,” he told ERT.

One teenage survivor who did not want to give his name said that just before the crash he felt sudden braking and saw sparks – and then there was a sudden stop.

“Our carriage didn’t derail, but the ones in front did and were smashed,” he said, visibly shaken.

One woman ran to embrace her daughter as she disembarked from a bus with other survivors. “Mum, don’t, I’m hurt,” the daughter said.

Kostas Genidounias, the president of the Greek train drivers’ union, said the accident “would have been avoided if the safety systems were working”. He claimed that electronic systems that warn drivers of dangers ahead have not functioned for years.

“We are ‘in manual mode’ throughout the Athens-Thessaloniki network,” he told Greek television. “We travel from one part of the line to the next by radio, just like in the old days. The station managers give us the green light.”

Giannis Ditsas, a railway official, said the safety systems used by the train network were archaic. “Only the stationmaster has the ability to see electronically the movement of trains,” he added.

Around 70 passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, while about 200 were evacuated by bus to Thessaloniki.

Visiting the accident scene, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, said: “I can guarantee one thing: we will find out the causes of this tragedy and we will do all that’s in our power so that something like this never happens again.”

He called the collision “a horrific rail accident without precedent in our country”, and pledged a full, independent investigation. He said it appeared the crash was “mainly due to a tragic human error”.

Late last night, rescuers were still searching for survivors in the mangled, burned-out wreckage of the train.

The recovery effort turned to cranes and other heavy machinery to start moving large pieces of the trains, revealing more bodies and dismembered remains.

Larissa’s chief coroner, Roubini Leondari, said so far 43 bodies had been brought to her for examination, and would require DNA identification as they were largely disfigured.

“Most (of the bodies) are young people,” she said. “They are in very bad condition.”

Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who said he was one of the first people on the scene, said both trains “were completely destroyed”.

“There were many big pieces of steel,” he said.

Rescuer Lazaros Sarianidis told ERT that crews were “very carefully” trying to disentangle steel, sheet metal and other material that was twisted together by the crash.

“It will take a long time,” said Mr Sarianidis.

Greece’s firefighting service said 57 people remained hospitalised late last night, including six in intensive care. More than 15 others were discharged after receiving initial treatment.

More than 200 people who were unharmed or suffered minor injuries were taken by bus to Thessaloniki, 130km to the north. Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.

Eight rail employees were among those killed in the crash, including the four drivers.

The government has declared three days of national mourning.