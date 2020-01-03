Starmer early front-runner to replace Labour leader Corbyn

Keir Starmer, UK Labour's Brexit spokesman, has emerged as the front-runner in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader, according to a poll of members.

Keir Starmer, UK Labour's Brexit spokesman, has emerged as the front-runner in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader, according to a poll of members.

The party is expected to elect a new leader in March after veteran socialist Mr Corbyn said he would step down following his party's heavy election defeat in December.

Mr Starmer is expected to launch a campaign in the coming weeks.

A YouGov poll of party members published in 'The Guardian' put support for Mr Starmer on 61pc.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In