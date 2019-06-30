Spy agencies 'hunting for Merkel medical records'

The claims came as the German chancellor met world leaders at the G20 summit.

Merkel was seen to suffer her second attack of tremors in as many weeks at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday.

The first attack was blamed on dehydration brought on by the heatwave, but on the second occasion, Merkel was indoors and the weather was cool. Her office claimed the second attack was psychological, brought on by memories of the first. But Bild newspaper reported several foreign intelligence services are unconvinced and are trying to get their hands on her medical files.

Merkel flew to Japan a few hours after the latest attack and appeared unaffected at the G20 summit. Despite smiles for the cameras, she seemed a less dominant figure than at previous summits. Speaking of the attacks, she said she was convinced that "this reaction will disappear just as it has arisen".

Asked what lay behind it, and if she had seen a doctor, she said she had "nothing in particular to report".

Sunday Independent