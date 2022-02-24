Spotlight is on Limerick plant as international sanctions target Russian oligarchs

US President Joe Biden is reportedly ready to sanction more elites close to Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Aughinish Alumina on the Shannon Estusry in Co Limerick

International sanctions targeting Russian banks, bonds and oligarchs have shone a spotlight on the Aughinish Alumina refinery in Co Limerick.

The plant in Askeaton, near the Shannon Estuary, has been owned by Russian metals giant Rusal since 2007 and employs over 450 people.

Rusal and its parent company En+ were targeted by US sanctions in 2018 but were eventually removed from the list after billionaire owner Oleg Deripaska divested himself of his majority stake in both.

But EU officials told their US counterparts in 2020 that Mr Deripaska, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, continued to exert day-to-day control over both firms, in violation of the sanctions deal.

This week’s co-ordinated sanctions by the EU, US, UK, Canada, Japan and Australia have targeted politicians and oligarchs linked to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

An EU travel ban and asset freeze will hit 27 individuals including Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

The US targeted former Russian prime minister Sergei Kiriyenko, while the UK has hit billionaires Gennady Timchenko and Boris and Igor Rotenberg, who were already under US sanctions.

Neither Mr Deripaska nor Rusal have been named but tensions escalated yesterday as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and Russian politicians approved the use of troops abroad.

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters that the bloc is ready to impose export controls if Russian troops move beyond Donetsk and Luhansk.

US President Joe Biden is reportedly ready to sanction more elites close to Mr Putin.

Aughinish Alumina is Europe’s largest alumina refinery and accounted for a quarter of Rusal’s total alumina production at the end of 2021.

Ireland exported more than €70m worth of aluminium ores, including alumina, to Russia in the final three months of 2021.

Alumina is a key ingredient in aluminium, which is used in the manufacture of TVs, smartphones and laptops.

Aluminium prices surged to near record highs on Tuesday, while Rusal shares plummeted by as much as 22pc in Hong Kong trading.

Sean Casey, head of energy and infrastructure at advisory firm EY, said the latest round of measures has “the potential to further disrupt commodity markets”.

Meanwhile, Irish-based financing for Russian companies could be next in line for sanctions after Washington and Brussels tightened restrictions on the country’s sovereign debt this week.

Western investors will effectively be blocked from trading in Russian sovereign bonds from next week after the US and EU governments banned participation in secondary markets for the securities.

The next logical step would be to cut off alternative sources of income for the Russian government by clamping down on corporate funding on Western markets that could be diverted to Moscow.

That would put numerous Russian-backed Irish-listed debt issuers in the frame, as Dublin is a leading listing venue for both bonds and funds.

According to research conducted by Jim Stewart of the Dublin-based Think-tank for Action on Social Change, there are more than 100 Russian-linked financial firms operating in the IFSC responsible for raising billions every year.

Russian retail bank Sovcom just last week registered a new fundraising vehicle for issuing up to $5bn (€4.4bn) in new bonds over the next five years to finance operations in its home market.

The bank is mainly owned by several wealthy Russian businessmen.

Any ban on primary market dealing in Russian corporate bonds would force Euronext, which owns and operates the Irish Stock Exchange, to either revoke its authorisation or prevent it from operating as normal.

The stock exchange company declined to comment.