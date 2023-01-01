| 6.7°C Dublin

Spies in cassocks? Clerics and churches now the latest tools of war in Ukraine

Ukrainian monks are being accused of serving Moscow in more than just a liturgical sense 

A surgeon from the Ukrainian army attends to a wounded serviceman at a field medical clinic used to stabilise patients before they are sent to a nearby hospital in Donetsk. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Expand

Roland Oliphant

At the foot of a steep wooded hill on the banks of the Siversky Donets river, a white stone statue of the Virgin Mary guards an artillery-scorched wasteland.

The bridge is broken, the homes and shops on the opposite bank reduced to matchwood and rubble.

