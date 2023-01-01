Spies in cassocks? Clerics and churches now the latest tools of war in Ukraine

At the foot of a steep wooded hill on the banks of the Siversky Donets river, a white stone statue of the Virgin Mary guards an artillery-scorched wasteland.

The bridge is broken, the homes and shops on the opposite bank reduced to matchwood and rubble.

The white walls of the monastery to the Virgin’s left bear deep shrapnel wounds. She herself is untouched except for her hands, blown off by a salvo of Russian artillery in March.

It was, the monks decided, a sign. “The mother of God gave her hands to protect us,” says Arkhimandrite Feofan, a senior monk. “We will restore her when the war is over.”

For three months this summer, the 16th-century Sviatohirsk Lavra, one of Ukraine’s holiest Orthodox Christian sites, was literally on the front line.

The monks, joined by nuns from an affiliated monastery and local refugees, were caught between the Russians who controlled the town on the opposite bank, and the Ukrainians dug in further up the slope.

By the time the Russians retreated in September, five of the monks and nuns, and three refugees were dead.

In the aftermath, said Fr Feofan, the survivors were focused on preparing to house 200 refugees over the coming winter. But they are now on the front line of another struggle.

The monks and nuns at Sviatohirsk are affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is technically affiliated to the Moscow Patriarchate, the branch of eastern Orthodoxy historically aligned with Russia.

That has long fuelled suspicions about clerical loyalties, and whether some priests are serving Moscow in more than just a liturgical sense.

In 2014, the monks here, many of them natives of Donbas, faced allegations of harbouring and assisting Russian militants who tried to seize control of the eastern Ukraine region after the annexation of Crimea.

Fr Feofan denies those allegations. But in recent weeks, suspicions of spies in cassocks have returned with a vengeance. In November, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) raided the 11th-century Perchersk Lavra in Kyiv, one of the oldest Orthodox sites in Ukraine and the seat of the UOC, saying it was hunting spies, saboteurs, and possible arms caches.

Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SBU, had said in October that his agency had charged 33 priests with collaboration, including correcting artillery. On December 10, the SBU raided several more institutions including the Svyato-Pokrovskiy Monastery in Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, half a dozen senior clerics, including those who attended the Kremlin’s ceremony in September to mark the annexation of Donbas and other occupied Ukrainian regions, have been sanctioned. One abbot in the eastern city of Severodonetsk was helping the Russians while praying with wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospital, according to court records.

In March, Abbot Andriey Pavlenko sent details of Ukrainian positions to a Russian officer, as well as lists of who should be rounded up when the city was occupied. “He needs to be killed,” he said of a rival priest.

Abbot Pavlenko was convicted as a spy and traded with Russia last month in a prisoner exchange. On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his security council to draw up a law “making it impossible for religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in the Russian Federation to operate in Ukraine”.

That drew accusations from Moscow and its sympathisers that Mr Zelensky had “banned the Orthodox Church”. No draft bill has yet been published, and it is unclear what form such restrictions would take.

Sviatohirsk has not yet been targeted in the latest inspections. That may be because it has already been under close scrutiny since 2014, when it faced allegations of collaboration.

Its case was not helped when Igor Girkin, the former FSB colonel who took over Slavyansk, 19km to the south, publicly claimed the support of the community here.

It has been a difficult reputation to shake off. After the Russian retreat, rumours circulated about fugitive troops sheltering in the monastery.

The Sunday Telegraph found no evidence of that on a visit. The suggestion was also dismissed by local Ukrainian officials, who said Russians never controlled that side of the river.

Fr Feofan strongly denies collaboration of any sort. “People say all sorts of things about us. We’ve had the SBU and the police round more than once,” he said.

Asked if they found anything, he opened his arms wide and rolled his eyes, as if to say: “Do you think we’d be here if they had?”

The monks are preoccupied with practical matters, he says. Besides praying for peace, they’ve found themselves responsible for some 200 refugees who have crammed into the monastery’s underground cellars and dormitories for pilgrims. Many are from nearby Donbas towns that were destroyed or left without electricity, gas and water during the fighting.

The monastery has no special protection from the power cuts now affecting the whole country. But its thick walls do provide a more solid chance of survival through the winter than a shelled-out house.

“When you join the order, you take a vow to God not to leave this place until you die,” he said, when asked why they chose to stay throughout the shelling.

It is an ecclesiastic iteration of a common refrain among the long-suffering people of Donbas when asked why they have refused to flee the shelling. “Where else would I go? This is home.”