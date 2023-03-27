| 6.8°C Dublin

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children sued over accidental incest concerns

A serial sperm donor who has fathered 550 children is being sued amid accusations his prolific donation increases the risk of accidental incest.

The Netherlands’ Donorkind Foundation is taking Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a 41-year-old musician from The Hague, to court to stop him donating sperm, and accuses him of lying about the number of children he has fathered.

