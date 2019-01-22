Speed limit on motorway 'against all sense' - minister

The German transport minister has clashed with environmentalists after he dismissed calls for a speed limit on the country's motorways as "against all common sense".

Andreas Scheuer made the comments after a government commission set up by his own ministry recommended a national speed limit of 130kmh on autobahns and higher fuel taxes to limit harmful pollution.

Mr Scheuer described the proposals as "completely exaggerated, unrealistic mind games".

"We want to inspire citizens with the opportunities of future mobility. Demands that provoke anger, annoyance and stress or endanger our prosperity, will not become reality and I reject them," said the minister, who is a member of Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

Germany is one of the last countries not to impose a national speed limit. Germany is divided over the issue and environmentalists heavily criticised Mr Scheuer's comments. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

