Speaker quits after 240 hurt in anti-Russia protests

The speaker of Georgia's parliament has resigned after a Russian MP was allowed in to give an address, triggering protests that left 240 people injured.

The speaker of Georgia's parliament has resigned after a Russian MP was allowed in to give an address, triggering protests that left 240 people injured.

Irakli Kobakhidze, who was in Azerbaijan when Sergei Gavrilov took his chair to head an inter-parliamentary session on Orthodox Christianity on Thursday, has stepped down to demonstrate "accountability to society", the ruling Georgian Dream party said.

It fulfils a key demand of the opposition, which has also called for early elections and sweeping reforms and planning another protest in the capital Tbilisi last night.

Georgian Dream's policy of keeping up good relations with its northern neighbour has been controversial in Georgia, which has a population of less than four million and sits between Russia and Turkey.

Georgia lost its region of South Ossetia in a five-day Russian invasion in 2008. Moscow also props up the breakaway republic of Abkhazia, leaving A fifth of the country outside Tblisi's control.

Tourists

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman called the protests a "Russophobic provocation" and said the Kremlin was "extremely concerned" as many tourists visit Georgia.

Tensions in the devout country have already been running high ahead of the first LGBT pride parade in Tbilisi. Mr Gavrilov's appearance sparked angry scenes with politicians throwing water at each other and blocking his return to the speaker's chair.

He had voted with the majority of the Russian parliament to recognise the two breakaway republics' independence in 2008 and was rumoured to have fought in Abkhazia, which he has denied. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent