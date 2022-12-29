Spanish prison bids to stop flown-in deliveries of drugs and contraband with anti-drone technology

Spain is testing the use of anti-drone systems in prisons to prevent prisoners flying in drugs and other contraband.

The country’s interior ministry has overseen a pilot programme at Penitentiary Malaga in Alhaurin de la Torre.

The programme uses technology provided by D-Fend Solutions, an Israeli company, that can take control of drones remotely. Figures from Spain’s government recorded 33 drone-related incidents in the first half of this year, compared with 14 in the whole of 2021. Guards at the prison in Ceuta, a Spanish exclave on the North African coast, told The Objective, a Spanish news site, that they see at least 30 drones a day in the area. Ceuta prison, and the jails in Melilla, Spain’s other North African territory, and Cadiz, in Andalusia, will be the next facilities to host the technology amid fears that prisoners are using drones to create a parallel economy behind bars. According to prison sources, drone handlers work at night and use their knowledge of jail facilities to deliver goods to a specific cell window.

