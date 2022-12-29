| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Spanish prison bids to stop flown-in deliveries of drugs and contraband with anti-drone technology

Government figures recorded 33 drone-related incidents in the first half of this year, compared with 14 in the whole of 2021

Drones are becoming increasingly problematic for Spanish prisons. Photo: Getty Images/Stock image Expand

Close

Drones are becoming increasingly problematic for Spanish prisons. Photo: Getty Images/Stock image

Drones are becoming increasingly problematic for Spanish prisons. Photo: Getty Images/Stock image

Drones are becoming increasingly problematic for Spanish prisons. Photo: Getty Images/Stock image

James Badcock

Spain is testing the use of anti-drone systems in prisons to prevent prisoners flying in drugs and other contraband.

The country’s interior ministry has overseen a pilot programme at Penitentiary Malaga in Alhaurin de la Torre.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy