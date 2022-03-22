Spanish policewoman jailed for complaining that her boss was smelly

A Spanish policewoman has received a six-month jail sentence for complaining about her superior’s body odour.

The member of Spain’s Guardia Civil militarised police force was jailed for insulting a superior officer after she complained about his “slovenly” appearance and “fetid” smell.

The unnamed member of the Guardia Civil in Chipiona, southern Spain, was being investigated by the officer over a separate disciplinary matter. She accused her boss of maintaining poor personal hygiene and asked for another officer to take over the case. “Every time he has attended proceedings he has had a slovenly and dirty appearance, smelling very bad and with an unpleasant ring of sweat under both arms, staining his uniform and bringing a fetid odour,” the woman’s letter of complaint read.

The female officer said it was unfair that while she was “spotless” in her appearance, her boss was in a dishevelled state. “Just because he is a commander, no one picks him up on the military code with regard to neglecting one’s appearance and maintaining the honour of the Guardia Civil corps,” she said.

The commander reacted to her accusation by claiming that his “honour and dignity had been attacked”.

A military court found the policewoman guilty of “insulting a superior in a written form” and ordered her to pay €300 in damages on top of the jail sentence, a conviction that was upheld by Spain’s Supreme Court.

Juan Amado, of the AEGC association of Guardia Civil agents, said that the sentence was “excessive”.

