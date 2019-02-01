Spanish police arrest fugitive partner of reality TV star Virginia Macari

SPANISH police have arrested the fugitive partner of former reality star and Dublin socialite, Virginia Macari.

Cops held businessman Kaste Dahl on foot of a European Arrest Warrant on Costa del Sol resort Marbella’s famous Golden Mile.

It was not immediately clear today if the 48-year-old had appeared before an extradition judge - and whether he had tried to oppose his forced return to Norway and delay being put on a flight back home.

Police did not formally name Macari’s partner - but referred to him by his initials TKD - Thor Kaste Dahl - and described him as a 48-year-old who had been convicted over a €4m bank fraud.

The arrest took place on Monday but was only made public today.

A National Police spokesman said in a statement: “National Police have detained a 48-year-old Norwegian fugitive on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the authorities in his homeland in relation to a crime of fraud.

“The fugitive had been convicted over the fraudulent obtention of four million euros in bank loans using false documentation.

“The money obtained was used mainly to build cabins and homes in the south of Norway.

“The fugitive was arrested for a crime of fraud in 2015.

“After being handed over to the courts, he was freed on conditional bail, a situation he took advantage of to evade justice.”

The force added in a press release: “Inquiries showed the Norwegian fugitive adopted stringent security measures to avoid being tracked down.

“He used false documentation to go under different identities and changed addresses frequently.

“An investigation lasting more than two years resulted in the arrest of T.K.D in a street in Marbella called Avenida Bulevar Alfonso de Hohenlohe.

“He was intercepted in a vehicle.

“The order he was subject to, deriving from the European Arrest Warrant issued by the Norwegian authorities, included a requirement he be remanded in prison which had been made by the Madrid-based Audiencia Nacional court.”

Virginia Macari’s partner was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for bank fraud in March 2015.

Thor Kaste Dahl, formerly known as Bard Kaste, pleaded guilty in Oslo District Court. He is understood to have been fined €281,000 in addition to the jail term.

The reports at the time said he was convicted on 17 counts of loan fraud amounting to just over €4m in total.

He is believed to have been granted a one-third reduction on a proposed four-year term because he pleaded guilty.

Ms Macari, who starred alongside her partner on TV3 reality show Dublin Wives, has insisted in interviews he had just given the bank the wrong information and “100 per cent won’t be going to prison.”

Kaste Dahl is believed to have gone to ground after being released on bail ahead of his expected extradition following a previous December 4 2015 arrest in Spain.

He opposed extradition following that detention. Officials were unable to confirm today whether he had been released on bail after signalling his intention to fight extradition - or fully explain how he had managed to stay on the run for so long.

Online Editors