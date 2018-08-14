Spanish boardwalk collapse leaves 300 injured

More than 300 people have been injured, five seriously, after part of a wooden promenade collapsed at a music festival in Spain.

The seafront boardwalk, 30 metres long, was packed with people watching a rap artist in the north-western city of Vigo when it collapsed just before midnight on Sunday.

"The causes have yet to be determined. Everything indicates that no one is trapped underneath," said Vigo mayor Abel Caballero.

Witnesses said people struggled to scramble for safety from under the debris of the structure.

A total of 313 people were injured, five of them seriously with broken bones, said the regional health minister of Galicia, Jesus Vazquez Almuina.

"The vast majority are light injuries or bruises," he said. "There are five hospitalisations, mainly broken bones and some head injuries."

Cracked

The wooden boards cracked along a central section and people slid into the sea below, emergency services said. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic.

The president of the Vigo port authority, Enrique Cesar Lopez Veiga, said he suspects there was a structural problem in the boardwalk, which is supported by concrete pillars. He said it collapsed "probably because of excessive weight" on it.

Mr Caballero announced an investigation. The annual festival features music and urban sports such as skateboarding.

Irish Independent