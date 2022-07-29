Spain’s ‘inclusive’ beach bodies posters met with waves of criticism

Women of all shapes and sizes are being encouraged to show their bodies on Spain's beaches. Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Spain’s government is encouraging plus-size and older women to visit the beach this summer, prompting accusations that it is patronising the public.

The left-wing government launched a summer advertising campaign, including a topless woman who has had a mastectomy, with the taglines “all bodies are beach bodies” and “summer is ours too”.

The advert – showing five women of varying shapes and sizes lounging on the sand – has led to accusations that it is patronising women who have never felt unable to visit the beach in the hot summer months.

Unveiling the campaign, Irene Montero, the equality minister from the hard-left Podemos party, said: “All bodies are valid and we have the right to enjoy life just as we are, without blame or shame. Summer is for everyone!”

“All bodies are beach bodies,” added social services minister Ione Belarra.

The advert has provoked a debate about whether it patronises or empowers women in a country long dominated by a macho culture.

“Thank you Irene Montero” began trending sardonically on Spanish Twitter as users pointed out that women of all shapes and sizes visited Spain’s beaches every summer.

“You are up there with Nelson Mandela,” said Santiago Armesilla, a left-wing writer, sarcastically thanking the minister for repealing the laws that kept obese women off Spain’s beaches.

They are sick of your neuroses

Spain’s equality ministry has pursued a raft of progressive policies, including introducing a Europe-first right to paid menstrual leave.

Jorge Buxade, the leader of Vox’s MEPs in the European Parliament, described the campaign as an affront to working people who are currently struggling to pay their bills during the cost-of-living crisis.

“They are sick of your neuroses,” Mr Buxade tweeted to Ms Montero.

Cayo Lara, the former leader of the United Left group, now a part of Unidas Podemos alongside Ms Montero, said the campaign was “creating a problem where none exists”.

Angela Rodriguez Pam, a junior equality minister, sought to justify the campaign, saying it was not about giving women permission to go to the beach but boosted the confidence of those who are nervous about their shape.

“Of course we go (to the beach), but in the knowledge that we receive hatred for showing a non-standard body”, Ms Rodriguez Pam said.

Spain’s Institute of Women, an agency of the equality ministry, said the poster release was just the first part of a campaign that will focus on how women are portrayed in advertising.

“It is essential to recognise the existence of body diversity and to reclaim it, free of stereotypes and violence,” said Toni Morillas, director of the Institute of Women.

According to the Fita Foundation, which helps people with mental health issues, around 400,000 people in Spain are obese.

Between 4pc and 6pc of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 21 suffer from anorexia or other eating disorders, 90pc of whom are girls.

While Spanish social media had a meltdown over the beach poster, there was some support from abroad for the message of inclusivity regarding women’s bodies.

“Love this new campaign in Spain! I still find it hard to forget those ‘beach body ready’ posters on the Tube a few

years ago. Would be nice to replace it in my mind with this!" tweeted Isla McMahon from the UK.