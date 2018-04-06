News Europe

Friday 6 April 2018

Spain respects German court decision on extradition of Catalan leader Puigdemont

Spain respects the German court decision on the extradition of former Catalan leader from Germany, the official government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday at his weekly press conference.

A German court on Thursday rejected an extradition request for Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont on the charge of rebellion for his role in the campaign for the region's independence.

However, it said extradition was possible on the lesser charge of misuse of public funds.

