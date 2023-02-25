| 5.4°C Dublin

latest Spain on high alert following suspected case of deadly Marburg virus as nine die in Equatorial Guinea

The Ebola-like deadly virus can have a fatality rate of up to 88pc, according to the WHO

Graham Keeley

Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man, who had recently been in Equatorial Guinea, has been transferred from a private hospital to an isolation unit at the Hospital La Fe in Valencia while tests are carried out, the regional health authorities said.

