Spain first in west to offer period pain leave

Women with severe period pain will be able to take up to three days a month off work, according to a reform plan set to be approved by Spain’s government next week.

The draft reform will make Spain the first Western country to offer guaranteed “menstrual leave”.

Currently, only countries like Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Zambia grant menstrual leave.

The Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society said about a third of women who menstruate suffer severe pain known as dysmenorrhea, with that proportion rising if pre-menstrual pain is counted.

Symptoms include acute abdominal pain, headaches, diarrhoea and fever.

Spain’s secretary of state for equality Angela Rodriguez told El Periodico that if “someone has an illness with such symptoms, a temporary disability is granted, so the same should happen with menstruation”.

The reform plan will require schools to provide sanitary pads for girls when necessary. Pads and tampons will also be given to women in marginalised social groups and VAT will be removed. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

