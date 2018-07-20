Spain drops extradition request for Puigdemont

Spain's Supreme Court has dropped a European arrest warrant for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont after Germany refused to extradite him to face a charge of rebellion for declaring Catalonia an independent state last year.

The Spanish court also dropped European arrest warrants for five other Catalan pro-independence leaders living abroad. The move demonstrates the difficulty Spain has faced in trying to persuade its EU partners to help it bring former members of Catalonia's regional government to trial for holding a referendum last year on a split from Spain.

Puigdemont's regional government held the vote despite a Spanish court ruling it illegal.

Several members of Puigdemont's former cabinet are now in jail facing rebellion charges, while he and several others are scattered across Europe, where they so far have successfully avoided Spanish efforts to have them sent home.

Irish Independent