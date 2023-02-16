| 11.8°C Dublin

Spain becomes first country in Europe to entitle workers to paid menstrual leave

The menstrual leave measure allows workers suffering debilitating period pain to take paid time off Expand

Jennifer O'Mahony and Ciaran Giles

The Spanish parliament has approved legislation expanding abortion and transgender rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country in Europe that will entitle workers to paid menstrual leave.

The driving force behind the laws was equality minister Irene Montero, who is part of Spain’s left-wing coalition government, the United We Can Party.

