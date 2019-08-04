Spacey's Roman road to redemption starts here

But Kevin Spacey broke cover last Friday to take part in a pointed poetry reading about a wounded performer determined not to succumb to the blows he endures.

Spacey appeared in front of the Greek statue Boxer at Rest in Rome, to read Gabriele Tinti's poem The Boxer, about an exhausted fighter used for entertainment then left bleeding by the ringside.

Standing beside the bronze cast of the ravaged fighter, dating from around 316BC, Spacey intoned the poem to a startled audience at the Palazzo Massimo alle Terme.

It was the first time Spacey has performed in public since sexual misconduct charges from 2017 were dropped by a Massachusetts prosecutor, after William Little declined to testify against him at a pretrial hearing.

Spacey denied the claims, but is still being investigated by Scotland Yard over six allegations of sexual assault in the UK between 1996 and 2013.

