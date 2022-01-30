Sotheby’s to help Louvre research Nazi art loot

The Louvre is joining forces with Sotheby’s auction house to research the provenance of nearly 10,000 museum artworks acquired before and during the Nazi occupation of France.

Scholars at Sotheby’s have helped to resolve issues relating to hundreds of artworks with an aggregate value of nearly €900m since 1997.

Among the highest-profile of recent years was the sale of an Egon Schiele painting, City in Twilight, in 2018 for $24.5m in New York as part of a private restitution discovered by Sotheby’s researchers.

The partnership comes as France passed legislation last week to return masterpieces in French museums, including the Louvre, to their Jewish owners. It is part of a French pledge to restore art looted by the Nazis.

The works include a landscape by Gustav Klimt, the Viennese secessionist painter, which has an estimated value of €90m, and a portrait by Marc Chagall of his father.

About 100,000 artworks were stolen in France during the war, with many ending up on the market and being bought in the post-war period for the country’s national collection. In the Louvre’s three-year partnership, Sotheby’s will sponsor research by the museum that will include digitising and photographing artworks obtained between 1933 and 1945.

“Sotheby’s is honoured to give financial support to the Louvre’s research into items acquired by the museum between 1933 and 1945,” said Lucian Simmons, Sotheby’s vice-chairman and head of its Restitution Department.

“The museum’s initiative underlines the importance of World War II-era provenance research for the art world at large, something Sotheby’s has been committed to for many years.”

