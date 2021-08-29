Soft face of the Left could be Germany’s safe pair of hands

Germany's Social Democratic Party candidate for chancellor in the upcoming national elections Olaf Scholz speaks during an election campaign event in Berlin. Picture: Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

For a man who could be about to steal Angela Merkel’s crown and pull off Germany’s biggest election upset in a generation, Olaf Scholz cuts an understated figure.

When his campaign rolled on to the streets of Berlin last week, there was none of the air of insurgency that has gripped much of Europe’s political Left in recent years. Scholz had discarded his jacket and tie, but with his slight, balding figure and quiet manner, it gave him more the air of a regional bank manager at the office party than Europe’s next leader in waiting.

Yet the 63-year-old has almost single-handedly brought Germany’s Left back from the political dead, and if the polls are right, he could be on track to win next month’s elections and succeed Merkel.

“A better future is possible,” he told a campaign rally in Berlin last week.

His supporters filled Bebelplatz, a central Berlin square notorious as the scene of one of the Nazis’ public book-burnings, with the red party colours of Scholz’s Social Democrat Party (SPD).

The Social Democrats used to be one of Germany’s two main parties, alongside Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU). Like much of Europe’s traditional centre-Left, they have seen their vote collapse in recent years and their chances had been written off by almost everyone in the run-up to this year’s elections.

But in the course of a month, a dramatic surge has seen the SPD come from nowhere to take first place with just four weeks to go until Germany votes.

As recently as last month, the SPD was languishing in third place on 15pc, behind the CDU and the Greens, who appeared to have supplanted them as the main rivals to Merkel’s party.

But by last week the SPD had gained a stunning eight points to take the lead on 23pc, ahead of the CDU (22pc) and the Greens (18pc).

At the Berlin rally, there was no mistaking what was behind the surge. Scholz’s image was everywhere. It looked more like a presidential campaign than a party rally. “Germany’s future” read the slogan on the banners. “Olaf Scholz will take care of it.”

Scholz is considerably more popular with voters than his party: he consistently tops polls when voters are asked who they would vote for if Germany had a presidential system.

In part, his success is down to the simple art of not making mistakes while his rivals destroy themselves. This election was supposed to be a two-way race between the Christian Democrats and the Greens, but both their candidates have led disastrous campaigns.

Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate, has seen his party’s support collapse since he was filmed laughing behind the scenes at a sombre ceremony to honour the victims of last month’s flood disaster in Germany.

And Annalena Baerbock appears to have torpedoed the Greens’ chances with a series of gaffes and scandals, including being caught plagiarising large sections of a book she published to coincide with her campaign, exaggerating on her CV and failing to declare her income as party leader to parliament.

Scholz has spent the last four years serving as finance minister in Merkel’s coalition government and been widely praised for his handling of the economic impact of the coronavirus. Compared to his rivals, he looks like the only grown-up in the room.

The joke about Scholz used to be that he was so boring they called him the “Scholzomat”, but in a field of accident-prone candidates that dull reliability looks like an asset.

It was surely a pointed message that two of the slogans on the giant screens at his campaign rally were “Respect” and “Competence”.

He has tried to pitch himself as the true heir to Merkel, even adopting her trademark pose with both hands joined together. But that carefully cultivated image hides a more complicated reality.

At the Berlin rally this week, it was all smiles as Scholz stood side-by-side with Kevin Kuhnert, but in reality they are bitter rivals fighting for control of the party. It was the 32-year-old Kuhnert who orchestrated the hard-Left takeover of the SPD two years ago, almost destroying Scholz’s career in the process.

When Scholz ran for the SPD leadership, Kuhnert mobilised the party youth wing to defeat him, handing the leadership to Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, a little-known pair from the Left fringes of the party instead.

But it is Kuhnert, now installed as deputy leader, who is the real power in the party — and he is a very different political creature from Scholz.

He has called for leading German companies such as BMW to be seized from their owners and “collectivised”, and said there should be “no place” for private landlords in Germany.

“The distribution of profits must be democratically controlled. That excludes a capitalist owner,” he said last year.

Scholz is only running for chancellor at Kuhnert and his allies’ behest — and it is they who control the party.

A vote for Scholz on September 26 will also be a vote for them.



