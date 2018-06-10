News Europe

Sunday 10 June 2018

'Sobering and a bit depressing' - Angela Merkel hits out at Trump's G7 decision

In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Europe will implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw support for a Group of Seven communique.

"The withdrawal, so to speak, via tweet is of course ... sobering and a bit depressing," Merkel said in an ARD television interview following the G7 summit in Canada.

Just like Canada, the European Union is preparing counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, Merkel said.

