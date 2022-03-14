So far unscathed but deathly pall of war hangs over Ukraine’s western bastion

War has not yet reached Ukraine’s western city of Lviv but its casualties have. The city’s military chapel held funerals last Friday for three local soldiers killed by Russian forces invading the Eastern European country.

The grieving families of Taras Didukh, Andrii Stefanshyn and Dmytro Kabakov, aged from 25 to 58, followed their coffins in a procession.

The bereft mother of Didukh hugged her son’s body in his casket when it reached the altar, while crowds of mourners stood by clutching bouquets wrapped in yellow and blue ribbon.

No one knows how many more funerals for dead soldiers there will be; across the city’s churches, Ukrainians light candles and pray for an end to the invasion.

While soldiers have left for the frontline, families fleeing cities in the east have been streaming into Lviv Station, many with only the small bags they were allowed to bring with them on board.

The city of 750,000 – known for its historic old town and cafes – has absorbed some 200,000 people displaced from their homes.

Nina arrived in Lviv at the weekend from Kyiv. The day before, when air-raid sirens blasted through Ukraine’s capital, she had left her home for the safety of a bunker. “Ninety minutes later my neighbour called and told me my house had been destroyed,” she says.

Nina is going to stay with her mother in Uzhgorod near the Slovakian border but she wants to return to Kyiv when her house is rebuilt. “Ukraine is my home,” she says, clutching her bags.

After days in bunkers and long journeys by train, many search desperately for a bed to sleep in when they reach Lviv. The city’s theatres, gyms and schools have been converted into accommodation, but they quickly fill up and many people have to be turned away.

Lviv’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi has said that the city cannot cope with more arrivals.

As well as dealing with an unfolding humanitarian crisis, the city is readying for war. Sirens wailed on Sunday morning as Russian missiles struck a military training base 40km north-west of Lviv.

If Russian forces succeed in taking Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government will likely relocate to Lviv. The embassies of the US, the UK and Germany have relocated to the city, while some Ukrainian ministries have already moved, working out of crowded office space in a city bursting at its seams.

Sandbags, road spikes and checkpoints have been appearing overnight in the city. A 10pm curfew is in place but few are likely to be stopped by night-time patrols.

When the invasion began, the father of one pupil at a school in the suburbs of Lviv asked the principal if he could use the school for gun training. The principal agreed and after a few days, Nazaryy Breezitskyy was delivering training on how to use an AK-47 to local citizens and members of the Territorial Defence Force, the volunteer branch of Ukraine’s military.

Maria Lemyshko, the English teacher at the school, has been helping to organise the classes but doesn’t want to learn how to use a gun. “My husband is already serving on the frontline,” she says.

When the invasion began, the Ukrainian government imposed martial law; men aged between 18 and 60 were prohibited from leaving the country, except those with a disability or more than three children.

Not everyone wants to fight, though, and Lviv has become something of a refuge for men who are less than eager for a face-off with Russian forces.

Oleg from Rivne, who doesn’t want his real name used, is trying to leave Ukraine. “I smoke weed and I do yoga,” he says. “This is not my war.”

He says he is going to fake a medical exemption. If that fails, he will try to get smuggled across the border.

Others have compelling reasons for leaving that don’t fall within the limited exemptions, but who is anyone to judge in these situations, really?

One Ukrainian man’s wife had already fled war in her home country of Yemen where she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder. She has no family but her husband and their two-year-old daughter.

After travelling from Kyiv to the Polish border, Ukrainian soldiers told the man he could not leave. His wife and daughter returned to Lviv with him. “We will all either live together or die together,” she says.