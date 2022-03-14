| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

So far unscathed but deathly pall of war hangs over Ukraine’s western bastion

Funerals multiply as the sirens start to wail in Lviv

Portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers on a banner at a church in Lviv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Pavlo Palamarchuk Expand

Close

Portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers on a banner at a church in Lviv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Pavlo Palamarchuk

Portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers on a banner at a church in Lviv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Pavlo Palamarchuk

Portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers on a banner at a church in Lviv yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Pavlo Palamarchuk

Hannah McCarthy

War has not yet reached Ukraine’s western city of Lviv but its casualties have. The city’s military chapel held funerals last Friday for three local soldiers killed by Russian forces invading the Eastern European country.

The grieving families of Taras Didukh, Andrii Stefanshyn and Dmytro Kabakov, aged from 25 to 58, followed their coffins in a procession.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy