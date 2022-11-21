Snake Island defenders: what really happened after Ukrainian soldiers told circling Russians ‘go f*** yourself’

A satellite image showing smoke rising from Snake Island, off the coast of Ukraine, in June. Photo: Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

Snake Island’s Ukrainian commander has given a blow-by-blow account of what happened on the day his unit told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself” – a moment that became a worldwide symbol of the country’s resistance.

The Zmiinyi Island guards were presumed dead after their fiery verbal exchange with Russia’s flagship Moskva on day one of the invasion, when the men became international heroes, later commemorated with a stamp.

After the viral incident, the airwaves from the strategic island outpost in the Black Sea fell silent and the Moskva’s crew were presumed to have followed through on their threats to obliterate its defenders. But days later Ukrainian authorities said they believed the Snake Island troops –including 28 border guards, 50 soldiers and two handymen – had survived and were being held as prisoners of war.

Now, a small number of them have found their way back to Ukrainian-held territory and the island’s chief, Bohdan Hotskiy, has provided new details about what happened that day in an interview with the Guardian.

Major Hotskiy, then a 29-year captain, had been sent to lead the island’s border guards just a few months before Russia’s invasion. In the lead-up to February 24, he said that he and his colleagues prepared for a possible invasion with daily drills, although they hoped it would not happen.

But then, at 4am, it did. A Russian patrol boat arrived and told the island’s defenders to surrender. They didn’t respond and prepared to defend the island with the only weapons they had – sniper rifles and grenades.

At 10am the first missile slammed into the island. “I was too busy to be scared. People were looking to me for decisions,” Maj Hotskiy said.

Then the Moskva arrived – a vast ship with a crew of more than 500, equipped with guided cruise missiles. Maj Hotskiy’s group took cover as it started bombarding the island with artillery.

The Moskva repeated the demand for the guards to surrender. “They were promising us jobs, money, a career in Russia,” he said. “No one was ready to accept their offer.”

Around midday, he gathered in the radio transmission station with two colleagues – the men who speak in the famous recording. On the monitoring screens they could see that the island was surrounded. And with Ukraine under wholesale invasion, it was clear that no help was coming.

A voice came over the radio, speaking in Russian in an urgent tone. The ensuing exchange is now well known.

“Snake Island. I, Russian warship, repeat the offer: lay down your arms and surrender, or you will be bombed. Have you understood me? Do you copy?” the voice said.

One of the border guards is heard whispering to his colleague: “Well, that’s it then. Or do we need to tell them back to f*** off?”

“Might as well,” his colleague responds. The border guard steels himself. “Russian warship, go f*** yourself,” he says.

Soon afterwards, Ukrainian military command lost contact with the island and the guards were assumed to have died defending it.

What actually happened, according to Maj Hotskiy, is that at around 6pm, as darkness fell, Russian soldiers stormed the island from multiple directions. With no other option, the island defenders surrendered and were taken to Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea. From there, they were separated. Maj Hotskiy found himself in a detention centre in Russia. He won’t say whether he was tortured.

For him, the ordeal ended in April when he was transferred back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap. He returned from the dead to discover that he was a national hero. But most of the men captured on that day remain in detention.

As for the island itself, Moscow occupied it for a few months, transforming it into a fortress from where it hoped it could control the surrounding skies and ports. Eventually, as Moscow’s invasion faltered, it was abandoned.

