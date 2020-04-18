Smoke from Chernobyl zone fires engulfs Ukrainian capital

A Ukrainian firefighter works to beat back the wildfire. Photo: Handout via Reuters

Smoke from wildfires in the contaminated evacuation zone around the wrecked Chernobyl nuclear power plant has engulfed Kiev, placing the Ukrainian capital near the top of the global air pollution index.

Authorities said radiation levels in Kiev have remained normal, but they advised residents to stay home and close their windows.

About 1,000 firefighters, backed by aircraft, have been battling the forest blazes near the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, which took place 34 years ago.

Wildfires erupted in the forests around Chernobyl on April 4, accidentally sparked by residents burning rubbish. Firefighters managed to contain the initial blazes, but new fires erupted on Thursday, sweeping into wider areas due to strong winds.

Air quality data put the Ukrainian capital just behind several cities in China in air pollution yesterday.

Authorities in Kiev said radiation levels in the capital, about 100km south of the plant, were within norms.

They also insisted the wildfires were posing no threat to radioactive waste dumps and other facilities in Chernobyl, but advised Kiev residents to drink a lot of water and cover windows with wet fabric if they open them.

The fires are in the 2,600sq-km Chernobyl exclusion zone established after the 1986 disaster which sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe.

The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

Fires in the area raise concerns that they could spread radioactive material.

Irish Independent