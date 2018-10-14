News Europe

Sunday 14 October 2018

Small plane crashes into crowd in Germany, several people killed

Michael Nienaber

Several people died when a Cessna plane crashed into a crowd in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday, police said.

Several more people were injured in the incident that happened around 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT) near the town of Fulda, police said.

More to follow...

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News