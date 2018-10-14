-
Small plane crashes into crowd in Germany, several people killed
Independent.ie
Several people died when a Cessna plane crashed into a crowd in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday, police said.
Several more people were injured in the incident that happened around 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT) near the town of Fulda, police said.
More to follow...
Reuters