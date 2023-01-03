| 8.8°C Dublin

Slump in French wine industry blamed on failure of older drinkers to educate young palates

It is feared the sector could be facing 150,000 redundancies in the next five years if the slump isn’t halted

Wine is synonymous with French culture but that appears to be changing as younger people favour beer. Photo: Refat Mamutov Expand

Wine is synonymous with French culture but that appears to be changing as younger people favour beer. Photo: Refat Mamutov

Henry Samuel, Paris

Older French wine buffs are failing in their patriotic duty to pass on their love of a good vintage to the younger generation, the country’s top wine body has lamented.

It comes amid fears the under-40s are turning to beer in increasing numbers.

