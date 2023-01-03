Slump in French wine industry blamed on failure of older drinkers to educate young palates

Older French wine buffs are failing in their patriotic duty to pass on their love of a good vintage to the younger generation, the country’s top wine body has lamented.

It comes amid fears the under-40s are turning to beer in increasing numbers.

The older generation’s unwillingness to pass on their passion for a good bottle could result in the domestic industry suffering the “biggest redundancy wave this century”, warned Bernard Farges, president of the country’s national council of appellation and geographical indication (CNIV).

Wine has long enjoyed pride of place at meals in France, but domestic consumption has slumped from 120 litres per inhabitant in 1960 to fewer than 40 litres in 2020, according to recent figures from the French office of drugs and addictive behaviour (OFDT).

While people over-55 continue to indulge more than 10 times a month, according to the Wine Intelligence Institute, 39pc of under-35s prefer beer over wine.

Mr Farges complained that older wine lovers’ failure to transmit their knowledge of the intricacies of a “totem” of French gastronomic heritage could put the entire sector in mortal peril “within a decade”.

“The older generations are not passing on their knowledge of ‘terroirs’ (local soil), vintages,” he told Le Figaro. “The consequence is that we have gone from drinking in moderation to abstinence.”

Samuel Montgermont, president of Vin & Societe, a wine lobby group, blamed “single-parent families”, the “de-ritualisation” of the French meal and anti-drinking campaigns.

Mr Farges said: “If nothing changes, wine producers will suffer huge redundancies, with 100-150,000 jobs under threat within five years in a sector that numbers 500,000.”

Last month, Bordeaux winemakers staged a major demonstration as they called for emergency aid to grub up vines amid falling domestic consumption and a suspension of exports to China after prices plunged in the region.

CNIV’s warning came as some Bordeaux producers pointed the finger of blame at Dry January, an abstinence campaign after Christmas.

President Emmanuel Macron, who is known to enjoy a glass of wine, has conspicuously shied away from offering any state backing for a zero-alcohol campaign.