Slow leak of radiation due to failure of cooling system the big nuclear worry a more realistic danger for nuclear plants in this war

The damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters Expand
The explosion at Chernobyl in April 1986 sent shockwaves around the world Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

Some comfort must be had from the fact that the only meltdown caused by the attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant took place on social media.

Late-night news watchers took to Twitter in terror while scientists and engineers scrambled to cool down the overheating human reactors.

