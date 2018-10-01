Skripal poisoning suspect identified by old neighbours

The true identity as a career Russian army officer of a man accused of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal in the UK has been confirmed by neighbours in his home village.

The man used the name of Ruslan Boshirov to travel to Salisbury with a colleague and target Mr Skripal with the lethal nerve agent Novichok.

But last week, he was identified as Anatoly Chepiga (39), a military intelligence colonel who fought with an elite special forces unit and was decorated as a Hero of Russia by President Putin.

Moscow dismissed the claim. But in the village of Berezkova, near the Chinese border in Russia's far east, locals readily recognised the man who they say grew up among them in a military family.

Chepiga - who is accused of the murder of a woman who was accidentally exposed to Novichok in Salisbury, as well as attempting to murder Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia - was raised in a single-storey white brick house near the school where he was a star footballer.

With its three bedrooms, central heating and indoor plumbing, it was an affluent residence for the village, where Chepiga's parents worked at a military base.

Many in the village have fond memories of him as a conscientious student whose glittering military career made his family proud.

"Yes, that's him. He was a good kid," villager Anatoly Chepaikin said when shown photographs.

Several other neighbours confirmed that Boshirov and Chepiga are the same man.

"Oh, how he's aged! He looks so old! That's because he was at war," former neighbour Valentina Kharchenko said when shown a picture.

"We heard that he was a Hero of Russia. He made his family proud," said Tatyana Mironenko, whose daughter went to school with Chepiga.

Locals were shocked that he had been accused of trying to kill Mr Skripal, with several doubting the allegations or whether there had been any poisoning at all.

Meanwhile, Sergei Kanev, a journalist who was involved in the investigation into Chepiga, has left Russia amid reports he could face fabricated charges of planning an attack on Mr Putin's motorcade.

At the weekend, a third Russian alleged to have helped plan the Salisbury attack was identified by police.

The man, from Russia's military intelligence service the GRU, is understood to have visited Salisbury before the poisoning of the Skripals.

The suspect was likely to have fed details including the layout of the road where Mr Skripal lived and which door he used to enter and leave.

A police spokeswoman said: "We will not be discussing any further details in what remains a live investigation."

UK authorities believe that Chepiga and his colleague, who used the name Petrov, smeared Novichok on a door handle at Mr Skripal's home.

The attack left Mr Skripal (67) and Yulia (33) critically ill. Dawn Sturgess (44), who was later exposed to the same nerve agent, died in July.

Investigative group Bellingcat said it had identified Chepiga by trawling through online records from Russian military academies.

The Kremlin has said it expects Britain to say what it knows about the identity of the suspects so they can launch an investigation. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

