Skripal leaves hospital after nerve attack

Skripal (66), a former colonel in Russia's military intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack, and Western governments have expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats. Russia has denied any involvement and retaliated in kind.

The Skripals were in a critical condition for weeks and doctors at one point feared that, even if they survived, they might have suffered brain damage. But their health began to improve rapidly, and Yulia was discharged last month.