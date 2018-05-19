Skripal leaves hospital after nerve attack
Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who was left in critical condition by a nerve agent attack more than two months ago, has been discharged from hospital, England's health service said yesterday.
Skripal (66), a former colonel in Russia's military intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.
Britain has accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack, and Western governments have expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats. Russia has denied any involvement and retaliated in kind.
The Skripals were in a critical condition for weeks and doctors at one point feared that, even if they survived, they might have suffered brain damage. But their health began to improve rapidly, and Yulia was discharged last month.
"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital," the hospital's chief executive Cara Charles-Barks said in a statement. Police said they would not discuss the security arrangements for the Skripals.
Irish Independent