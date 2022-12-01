Skeleton fossil shows Darwin’s Bulldog was barking up wrong tree about beaks

Undated handout photo issued by the University of Cambridge of a Janavis fossil bloc

Fragments of a skeleton fossil hidden in a rock the size of a grapefruit have helped overturn beliefs about the origin of modern birds.

A new study, published in Nature, found one of the key features of most modern birds – a mobile beak – evolved before the mass extinction event that killed the dinosaurs, 66 million years ago.

This finding also suggests the skulls of ostriches, emus and their relatives evolved backwards, reverting to a more primitive condition after modern birds arose.

University of Cambridge researchers made the finding after identifying bones from the roof of the mouth of a new species of large ancient bird, which they named Janavis finalidens.

It lived at the very end of the age of dinosaurs and was one of the last toothed birds to live.

According to the Cambridge and Natuurhistorisch Museum Maastricht researchers, the arrangement of its palate bones shows the creature had a mobile, dexterous beak, almost indistinguishable from that of most modern birds.



Ostriches and emus are classified into the palaeognath (“ancient jaw”) group – meaning that, like humans, bones of the roof of their mouths are fused together.

All other groups of birds are classified into the neognath (“modern jaw”) group, meaning the palate bones are connected by a mobile joint.

This makes their beaks more dexterous, helpful for nest-building, grooming, food-gathering and defence.

The two groups were originally classified in 1867 by Thomas Huxley, the biologist known as “Darwin’s Bulldog” for his vocal support of Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. His assumption was that the ancient configuration was the original condition for modern birds, with the modern jaw arising later.