Six male BBC presenters agree pay cuts after gender gap row

Six of the BBC's highest-paid male broadcasters have agreed to take pay cuts after revelations of a gender divide in salaries.

Veteran current affairs broadcaster John Humphys has seen his salary drop from £650,000 to £300,000.

The BBC said in a statement that it was "very grateful" to Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson, and Jeremy Vine for agreeing to reduce their salaries. "These are great journalists and presenters, who have a real connection with the audience. We are proud to have them working at the BBC," the broadcaster said.

The BBC was embarrassed last year when a list of top earners showed that two-thirds of the best-paid workers were men. Many men were also found to be receiving much larger salaries than women in comparable jobs. The BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie quit earlier this month to protest at what she called a failure to address the pay gap.

Mr Humphrys (74), a popular host of the influential Radio 4 morning news programme, said the wage cut was his idea. "I've been at the BBC for an awfully long time and I've been paid very well, and I'm not exactly on the breadline," he said.

The broadcaster volunteered to slash his salary, which has been cut from between £600,000 to £650,000 (€742,000) to around £250,000 to £300,000 (€342,000).

