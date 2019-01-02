Six people have been killed in a train accident on a bridge linking the central Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, police said.

Six killed in train accident on bridge in Denmark

A severe storm in Denmark was making it difficult for emergency services to reach the train, which was halted on the Great Belt fixed link between Zealand and Fyn, Denmark’s two major islands.

The passenger train, heading towards the capital Copenhagen, was hit by objects from a freight train.

The bridge was closed for both trains and vehicles, police said.

Officers did not provide further details about those killed or the number of people injured in Wednesday's incident, which happened at about 8am local time.

Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train going in the opposite direction on the Storebaelt bridge, prompting it to brake suddenly.

Police are scheduled to give a news conference later.

