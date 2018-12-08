Six killed, 100 injured in Italy nightclub stampede

Six people have been killed and about 100 others injured in a stampede of panicked concertgoers at a disco in a small town on Italy's Adriatic coast, authorities said.

The dead included three girls and two boys and an adult woman, a mother who had accompanied her daughter to the disco in Corinaldo, where an Italian rapper was entertaining the crowd, police chief Oreste Capocasa said in nearby Ancona.

Twelve of the injured were in a serious condition, Mr Capocasa said.

The ages of the victims were not immediately given and it was not immediately clear how many people were inside when the stampede erupted or the club's maximum capacity.

Italian fire officials and ANSA news agency said the audience at Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta's concert at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub panicked and ran for the exits after someone sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray.

A teenager told ANSA he discovered that at least one of the emergency exits was locked when he tried to flee.

The report said authorities were investigating if the emergency exits were working.

Press Association