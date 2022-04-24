Six key things you need to know as French voters are set to elect either Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen as their next president

France today votes in the final round of the presidential election which is – just like last time in 2017 – a choice between the centrist Emmanuel Macron and hard-right Marine Le Pen.

Here are the only six things you need to know:

1. Why do the French have to vote twice to pick a president?

In theory they need only vote once – if the lead candidate can get over 50pc of the vote the first day. In practice this never happens and the second vote is a run-off between the leading two candidates.

In the first vote a fortnight ago, 10 of the 12 candidates were dumped out and the scene was set for today’s run-off between outgoing President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

For many voters the second day is about picking the one they dislike least. Left-wing voters are especially frustrated because, while they detest Le Pen, they also really dislike Marcon’s pro-business policies.

2. What happened in the first vote?

Outgoing President, Emmanuel Macron, who says he and his “Republic on the Move” party are neither right nor left but all about modernising France, came out on top with almost 28pc of the vote. Marine Le Pen, who heads the hard-right National Rally, came second on just over 23pc.

The hard-left candidate, Jean Luc Melenchon of France Unbowed, came a close third on almost 22pc. He did surprisingly well and was only 400,000 votes short of making it into the second round ahead of Ms Le Pen.

Melenchon did not make it into today’s contest but remained very influential over the past fortnight. He warned his 7.7m supporters not to back Le Pen today. Observers will be watching the abstention level and the numbers of blank or spoiled ballot papers returned.

There were nine other candidates first time out – none of whom got into double digit percentages. Some heavy-hitters did very badly indeed.

3. Is there much difference between Macron and Le Pen?

Yes the differences are vast and complete. Emmanuel Macron, France’s youngest leader since Napoleon when first elected in 2017 is now aged 44. He is a business graduate and merchant banker who was finance minister under the French socialists.

Macron broke away to found his own movement which is a centre-right party rather like the old Progressive Democrats in Ireland. The emphasis is on low tax with self-help and education to help people get out of welfare dependency.

Marin Le Pen is a 53-year-old lawyer whose father, Jean Marie Le Pen founded the National Front, back in 1972. She has re-branded the party to give it a softer image – but kept the nationalist policies of minimising EU influence and curbing migration.

4. What was this year’s campaign like?

It was slow and low-key up to the last fortnight when battling got personal and pretty vicious. But it clearly caught the voters’ imagination as 75pc of them voting in round one – compared with 63pc turnout in Ireland’s last general election.

President Macron gambled on doing minimal campaigning and only held his first rally eight days ahead of polling. He was preoccupied with international diplomacy around the Ukrainian war and became known as the “Putin whisperer” for his unsuccessful efforts to make peace.

Marine Le Pen campaigned really well keeping her nerve when a look-alike hard right candidate, Eric Zemmour, briefly stole her thunder. She focused on the cost of living and things like lowering the pension age, styling herself as the “champion of the forgotten.”

As the campaign got more vicious Le Pen has been castigated as “a Putinite” and Macron has been dubbed “a president on for the rich.”

The old party bloc system in France is ended with the Gaullist and Socialist candidates polling abysmally in round one. French society is polarised between hard left and hard right – with both extremes taking a combined total of 53pc of the vote.

Last Wednesday night, later than usual, both Macron and Le Pen went head-to-head in a televised debate which lasted two and a half hours and was watched by more than 15 million people. Surveys showed that Macron won the debate well – but many still said he came across as arrogant and smug.

5. What happens today – and who will win?

Voters began going to the polls early. Usually reliable exit poll results will be available just after 7pm Irish time.

Everyone expects Macron to win with latest opinion polls putting him up to 10pc clear of Le Pen. But an upset cannot be ruled out – especially if turnout is low and there is a big number of votes spoiled in protest.

6. Does this one matter for Ireland?

Yes, and Micheál Martin will be hoping for a Macron win.

President Emmanuel Macron is very committed to greater EU cooperation and things like post-Covid economic development. Many – but not all - of his ideas suit Ireland.

Marine Le Pen as president would cause a row a day with Brussels which would rock the European Union of which France is a founder member state.

She wants to cut France’s EU contribution, give priority tendering on French public works to local companies, and make national law take precedence over EU law. These ideas violate core EU values and the resulting instability would damage all member states’ economies – including Ireland.





