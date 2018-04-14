Six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians

Police in Essex said the vehicle collided with six pedestrians on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, at around 4.10pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said one casualty in a critical condition, and another with a potentially life-changing leg injury had been flown to London hospitals.

One person was taken to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital in a stable condition and two others were taken to Southend Hospital in a serious condition.