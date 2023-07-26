Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

A jury has found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks in 2016 that killed 32 people, Belgium’s worst peacetime violence, according to Belgian media. Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who is already serving a life sentence without parole in France over his role in attacks on Paris cafes, the Bataclan theatre and the national stadium in 2015. Both the Brussels and Paris attacks were claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.