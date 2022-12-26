| 2.4°C Dublin

Six dead as bus skids off bridge and plunges into river in north-western Spain

Emergency services work yesterday at the scene of an accident where a passenger bus plunged off a bridge into the river Lerez in Cerdedo-Cotobade, northwestern Spain on Christmas Eve Expand

Close

David Latona

Six people have died and two were injured after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into an overflowing river in north-western Spain.

Two survivors – the vehicle’s 63-year-old driver and a female passenger – were pulled out of the river by firefighters with rope and taken to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injury.

