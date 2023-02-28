| 7.5°C Dublin

Situation in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut ‘extremely tense’ as Russian troops besieging it stepped up their assault

  • Early spring thaw turns battlefields to mud
  • Russian forces advance north and south of Bakhmut
  • Yellen visits Kyiv, pledges aid
A Ukrainian serviceman walks an empty street, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Expand

Leonardo Benassatto

The situation in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was "extremely tense" on Tuesday, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said, as Russian troops besieging it stepped up their assault in a bid to encircle it.

Russia is trying to cut the Ukrainian defenders' supply lines to the city, the scene of some of the war's toughest fighting, and force them to surrender or withdraw. That would give Russia its first major prize in more than half a year and open the way to the capture of the last remaining urban centres in the Donetsk region.

