Sinful theft: Case with drops of John Paul II's blood is stolen

Art: People walk past a new statue of the late pope St John Paul II in Warsaw, Poland, yesterday. Photo: Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

A gold and crystal casing holding droplets of the blood of former pope St John Paul II was stolen from the cathedral of Spoleto in Italy.

The casing, known as a reliquary, was snatched on Wednesday from an altar dedicated to the Polish pope, who died in 2005 after a 27-year reign. A sacristan who was closing the cathedral for the night discovered the theft of the reliquary, which encased a vial holding a few drops of blood.

“Give the reliquary back to the cathedral and the faithful,” said Archbishop Renato Boccardo, who was a close aide to the late pope at the Vatican. “It would be the serious thing to do.”

Meanwhile, the national museum in Poland revealed a new statue of the late pope throwing a stone at a “Poisoned Well” yesterday.

The sculpture by Jerzy Kalina is said to be a response to a controversial 1999 sculpture by Italian Maurizio Cattelan in which the pontiff was depicted being crushed by a similar stone.

Irish Independent