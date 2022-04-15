Simon Coveney shares video of devastation he witnessed as he travelled through Ukraine

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney has shared a video clip showing the devastation he witnessed while visiting Ukraine this week.

Mr Coveney visited the capital Kyiv to hold talks on how Ireland can further support Ukraine.

On Friday morning he posted a video showing the destruction of residential areas of Bucha which was filmed as he travelled.

Evidence of Russian war crimes including mass graves and the bodies of civilians who had been shot with their hands tied behind their backs have been found in the town near the capital.

In a tweet with the video, Mr Coveney wrote: “A residential area in Bucha yesterday, 25mins from centre of #Kyiv. This is what Russia’s war on Ukraine looks like.

“Ireland will do all we can to support #Ukraine and to end this aggression through tougher sanctions, accountability for Russian actions & intensive diplomacy.”

During his visit, in which the foreign minister met Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Mr Coveney said Russian oil must be targeted in the next round of EU sanctions.

“We believe that we need to move beyond what has currently been agreed by the EU to include an oil embargo in a sixth package of sanctions,” he told a press conference.

Mr Coveney said that Ireland will “strongly advocate” for Ukraine to become a member of the EU as quickly as possible.

“Ireland may be a small country but we have a big voice at the moment due to our membership of the UN Security council,” he said.

He said that this seat will be used to “undermine disinformation” and “demand accountability and decisions at a multilateral level”.

During his visit to Kyiv, Mr Coveney announced €3m in funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC). €1 million will be disbursed immediately to the Office of the Prosecutor.