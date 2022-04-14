An embargo on Russian oil needs to be included in the EU’s sixth sanctions package, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said in Kyiv.

Mr Coveney is currently visiting the war-torn capital to hold talks on how Ireland can further support Ukraine.

“We believe that we need to move beyond what has currently been agreed by the EU to include an oil embargo in a sixth package of sanctions,” he told a press conference.

Mr Coveney said that Ireland will “strongly advocate” for Ukraine to become a member of the EU as quickly as possible.

“Ireland may be a small country but we have a big voice at the moment due to our membership of the UN Security council,” he said.

He said that this seat will be used to “undermine disinformation” and “demand accountability and decisions at a multilateral level”.

During his visit to Kyiv today, Mr Coveney had announced €3m in funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC). €1 million will be disbursed immediately to the Office of the Prosecutor.

Announcing the contribution he said: “I discussed with Foreign Minister Kuleba this morning the essential need for accountability for the appalling acts committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I met the ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, earlier this week, and I know his office is working closely with the office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktiva.

"It is essential in all situations where war crimes may have been committed to undertake investigations and ensure the collection of evidence including in relation to crimes of sexual and gender-based violence and to provide support for witnesses, victims and survivors.

"This year, we will mark 20 years since the the entry into force of the Rome Statute - the treaty that established the International Criminal Court. We collectively agreed that we were determined to put an end to impunity for the perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Read More

Meanwhile, he said that around 33,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland and that “we are doing everything we can to make your home our home”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Mr Coveney for being the first foreign affairs minister to visit the country’s capital during the war.

Mr Kuleba said: “Since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Kyiv there were a number of foreign delegations that we have hosted- presidents, heads of government, but Simon has become the first minister for foreign affairs to visit the capital city of Ukraine at the time of a war and I am grateful for his bravery and solidarity to Ukraine.”

He also thanked the people of Ireland, saying the country has been there since the very first day of the Russian aggression

He added: "[Ireland] stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people to provide significant financial, political and humanitarian support.

"I'm grateful to the government and people of Ireland for their support and I was extremely pleased to hear that Ireland supports the full-fledged membership of Ukraine with the European Union.

“The partnership between Ireland and Ukraine has become even stronger since the start of the Russian aggression and we truly feel Ireland is a reliable partner.”

Meanwhile Mr Coveney said at the press conference that he brings his condolences to the country, as it is not yet known how many civilians have been killed.

But, he said he’s conscious that Ukraine “doesn't need sympathy and condolences, it needs action and strong practical support in defending yourselves right now.”

"Even though Ireland is a militarily neutral country, let me be clear we are not neutral on this war or on this conflict and we are not neutral on the future of your country,” he added.

“We are strongly advocating for a maximalist approach in sanctions against Russia as a deterrent to the continuation of this war and we believe we need to move beyond what is currently being agreed collectively by the EU to include an oil embargo in the sixth package of sanctions.”

At the press conference, he spoke about Ireland’s Good Friday agreement and said he hopes it can provide some inspiration for Ukraine.

“Even in the darkest hours to think about the possibility of peace, for my country 24 years ago this week on Good Friday, my island made peace, a peace agreement that has lasted since then,” he said.

He said he hoped there are elements of “our peace process that can provide some inspiration during these incredibly difficult and dark times for Ukraine.”

"A different future is possible, there will be a time when your country will emerge from this darkness when we can build a future together based on stability, peace, transparent politics, economic growth, travel, laughter, fun and music, the kind of thing I believe every country has a right too.

“I believe the future of Ukraine is a bright one when we manage to move through the darkness of war.”