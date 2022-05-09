| 12.1°C Dublin

Simmering division as Russia holds its breath for Victory Day declaration of all-out war

It's feared that Vladimir Putin could mobilise all of Russia's troops today to coincide with Victory Day. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

It's feared that Vladimir Putin could mobilise all of Russia's troops today to coincide with Victory Day. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

James Rothwell and Roland Oliphant

It is a debate that has been raging in the Western press and on Russian state television – will Vladimir Putin declare all-out war on Ukraine in his Victory Day speech this morning?

It would be a dramatic move, to declare a full mobilisation of troops in what started as a “special military operation”.

