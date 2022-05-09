Simmering division as Russia holds its breath for Victory Day declaration of all-out war

It is a debate that has been raging in the Western press and on Russian state television – will Vladimir Putin declare all-out war on Ukraine in his Victory Day speech this morning?

It would be a dramatic move, to declare a full mobilisation of troops in what started as a “special military operation”.

It would mean Russians would have to make sacrifices that they have so far largely been shielded from.

For that and other reasons, many in Russia are publicly questioning the wisdom of it.

Mikhail Khodorenok, a retired lieutenant colonel and editor of the Independent Military Review, tried to pour cold water on the idea in a recent appearance on Russian state television.

“Let’s imagine the fanfare as mobilisation is declared. When would we receive the first fighter regiment? By New Year. We don’t have the reserves, the pilots or the planes,” he said in a televised debate.

“A tank division would take 90 days,” he said. “A ship, two years. And sending millions of men armed with outdated Soviet kit that has sat for years in warehouses against a Nato-equipped army was neither militarily nor morally justifiable.”

Mr Khodorenok is a credible military expert. Before the invasion he cautioned against it in an article that correctly predicted the setbacks the Russian army has in fact suffered.

But Kirill Mikhailov of Conflict Intelligence Team, a Russian open-source investigation group specialising in military affairs, disagreed with him.

He said the real problem is manpower, not hardware, and only mass mobilisation can fix it. “The forces currently in Ukraine are badly depleted by recalling conscripts and kontraktniki refusing to go,” he said, using the Russian term for professional soldiers. “It is even worse than the actual losses.”

The result is undermanned, exhausted battalions facing an increasingly aggressive and well equipped Ukrainian army, he said. “The other option is catastrophic defeat in a few months. I doubt they can even hold Kherson without mobilisation, for example. And at some point the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s republics and even Crimea could be in play.”

Losing Crimea and the parts of Donbas seized in 2014 would be a catastrophe for Putin.

The public debate over mobilisation inside Russia probably reflects real divisions within the ruling elite. Initially, the idea was floated by marginal figures.

Igor “Strelkov” Girkin, a former FSB colonel who was a key protagonist in the 2014 insurgency in Donbas, wrote on Telegram on April 20 that continuing the war without at least a partial mobilisation would be “both impossible and extremely dangerous”.

Mr Girkin is a bitter critic of the Kremlin and has been banned from state television.

But it is clear more powerful people were already thinking along the same lines.

A week later, Nikolai Patrushev, the chairman of the national security council, argued in favour of full-scale, World War II-style mobilisation which could see tens of thousands of reservists pulled from their jobs.

Mobilisation would mean telling the vast majority of the Russian public that they, too, must make sacrifices for the war effort. And it is not clear how they will respond.

But if Putin wants to avoid a defeat, he may not have a choice, says Mr Mikhailov. “The Ukrainians have proven they can handle operational offensives. I don’t believe Russians would collapse rapidly. But it is a losing game in the long run.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)