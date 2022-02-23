Silvio Berlusconi’s politics course offers a degree of sex on curriculum

There are virtually no limits to former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s business endeavours. From a top publishing house and football teams to investment banking and a multinational media empire, the 85-year-old mogul is a man of many interests.

Yet Mr Berlusconi’s latest venture – one that has been years in the making – will come as a surprise to many.

He is teaming up with an online university to offer a training course in politics, which intends to mould the next generation of Italian lawmakers while also shaping and polishing existing members of the former PM’s Forza Italia party.

Universitas Libertatis – Latin for University of Liberty – is set to launch in March as a joint project between Mr Berlusconi and online university Niccolò Cusano.

The course will be taught by lawyers, politicians, and even a sexologist – which might seem fitting for a man infamous for the “bunga bunga” sex parties he used to host.

Despite its name, Universitas Libertatis is not a university but a training course, explained Giovanni Puoti, the deputy rector of Niccolò Cusano university.

“The idea is to give the kind of political preparation that, unfortunately, doesn’t exist these days,” Mr Puoti told The Independent.

As with most things related to the media mogul, the announcement has been met with controversy. Among the professors hired to shape Italy’s right wing, one lecturer has raised Italian eyebrows: sexologist Sara Negrosini.

The 34-year-old psychotherapist, who has a background in clinical sexology for the treatment of sexual disorders, will be tasked with teaching body language in public communication and the art of communication in politics.

“I also specialise in humanistic and bioenergetic psychotherapy,” Ms Negrosini told Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “And I deal with psychosomatic, body relaxation techniques.”

The irony of Mr Berlusconi offering this course is not lost on Italians; for decades he has made headlines because of his public impropriety.

While much of the course will be held online, some of it will take place in Villa Gernetto, an 18th century palace in northern Italy. The building was bought in 2007 for €34m by the Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest.