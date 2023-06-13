Silvio Berlusconi, the ‘bunga bunga’ party-loving tycoon with the Teflon touch, dies aged 86

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2011. Photo: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire.

Hannah RobertsUK Independent

Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul, was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption.