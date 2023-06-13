Silvio Berlusconi, the ‘bunga bunga’ party-loving tycoon with the Teflon touch, dies aged 86
Hannah RobertsUK Independent
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul, was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption.
Latest Europe
‘She didn’t stand a chance’ – British girl (11) shot dead by elderly neighbour while family enjoyed barbecue in garden in France
Kyiv claims liberation of villages from Russia
Paddy Agnew on Silvio Berlusconi – Charming salesman’s route to the top was dogged by scandal
Silvio Berlusconi, the ‘bunga bunga’ party-loving tycoon with the Teflon touch, dies aged 86
Silvio Berlusconi obituary: Buccaneering billionaire, politician and ‘bunga bunga’ king, dies aged 86
Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Suspect in French stabbings placed in anti-suicide cell after ‘begging police to kill him’
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin rejects Kremlin’s threat to take control of his mercenary soldiers
‘Gutted’ – Michael Fassbender crashes out of Le Mans 24-hour race after hitting tyre barrier
More than 700,000 people now without water in Kherson after dam burst: UN
Top Stories
Childhood cancer: ‘The practical day-to-day support has been truly priceless – take all the help you can get’
‘Things could have ended very badly’ – Motorist describes chaotic scenes as stolen car travelled into oncoming traffic
Gangland killer Brian Rattigan ruled out as suspect in Gary Carey hotel car-park murder
The Indo Daily: The South Dublin planning saga and the quest for ‘go away money’
Latest NewsMore
Childhood cancer: ‘The practical day-to-day support has been truly priceless – take all the help you can get’
Facts and myths about managing acne for tweens, teens and adults
How this Tipperary couple turned their derelict out-houses into a thriving agri-tourism enterprise
Weight discrimination: ‘My boss was a stickler for appearance — I know she had an issue with my size’
‘It’s worrying that a lot of people think HIV is a gay man’s disease, and that women can’t get it through sex’
Love Island: ‘The reaction to Molly’s tears proves women are damned if they do and damned if they don’t when it comes to crying’
Sean Healy: Budget 24 could be basis for building better country
Olivia Petter: Why are we still writing lead female roles like ‘The Idol’s’ shallow Jocelyn in 2023?
Eamon O’Connell: Tips for combating the maggots that thrive in the warm weather
Meet the Offaly tillage farmer shining a light on gender inequality and climate change in rural Vietnam