Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care with lung infection related to chronic blood cancer

Doctors for the 86-year-old confirmed he had previously been diagnosed with a form of leukaemia

Silvio Berlusconi has had several health problems in recent years. Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi Expand

Elvira Pollina, Milan

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been suffering from chronic blood cancer for some time and is currently in intensive care for a lung infection, his doctors have confirmed.

The 86-year-old, whose media empire has made him a billionaire, was rushed to the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Wednesday, heightening concerns over his increasingly fragile health.

