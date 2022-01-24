Silvio Berlusconi ditches Italian presidency campaign amid call for unity

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister has been ill for a number of years. Photo: Massimo Pinca

Silvio Berlusconi has ditched an unlikely campaign for the Italian presidency, with the billionaire media owner insisting he did have the votes to win but suggesting he could not offer the “unity” the country needs.

The 85-year-old former prime minister had been lobbying MPs to back him for head of state, a position elected by around 1,000 deputies, senators and others in a process that begins today.

But at the weekend he closed the final chapter of a political career spanning three decades, triggering a last-minute scramble to push other candidates.

“I verified that there were sufficient numbers to be elected, which moved me,” he said. “But today Italy needs unity to combat the grave pandemic emergency and come out of the crisis.”

Mr Berlusconi’s candidacy had been dogged by memories of his “bunga bunga” parties, a tax fraud conviction, and opposition leaders’ accusations of conflicts of interest.

Family members were also said to be concerned about the toll the stress of the job would take on his health, already undermined by heart problems and several hospitalisations since contracting Covid in 2020.

Yesterday, it emerged he had already been in hospital for several days when he announced his withdrawal.

“This is most likely the end of an era for Berlusconi. His influence and health are both waning,” said Florence-based political analyst Erik Jones.

The other prominent candidate for the position is Mario Draghi, the current prime minister. But Mr Berlusconi joined calls for Mr Draghi to stay in his current role.

While many felt he was the best elder statesman to replace Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term ends in February, others believe the current government could struggle to survive without Mr Draghi in the prime minister’s seat.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]