Silvio Berlusconi calls the shots as Italy stands on the brink of chaos after Mario Draghi’s departure

This has been a tumultuous week in Italian politics, even by the standards of a country which has seen 67 governments in the last 75 years. To the outside observer, the collapse last Wednesday of the coalition government of national unity led by former European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi might look like pure madness, an act of folly at the worst possible time.

Yet this was no madness, rather a cynical act of blind ambition on the part of that rattle-bag of eurosceptics, neo-fascists and sovereignists who dominate the Italian centre-right and who could not resist the temptation of short-term electoral gains at the expense of the nation’s best interests.

It is as if the people were watching Italy play a vital World Cup qualifier. The game begins badly. Italy go a goal down but at half-time they bring on a certain Draghi, Mario to lead the attack. The new man seems to inspire confidence in those around him; he scores a goal, he gets Italy firmly back into the match.

And then what happens? Inexplicably, just when you need him most, the boy Draghi is taken off and suddenly Italy is not looking so good... Che disastro.

Government politics are obviously much more complex than a football match, but the sense of incredulity, dismay and disappointment prompted by the defenestration of prime minister Draghi last week is right now a tangible nationwide reality.

Expand Close Mario Draghi stepped down as Italian Prime Minister last week. Picture by Mauro Scrobogna / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mario Draghi stepped down as Italian Prime Minister last week. Picture by Mauro Scrobogna

This latest government crisis formally burst open on Thursday of last week when a key element in Draghi’s coalition, namely the Five Star Movement, failed to support a confidence vote, called to force through a wide-ranging package aimed at lowering inflation and battling rising energy costs.

Immediately, all hell broke loose. Draghi said he would resign, but Italian president Sergio Mattarella asked him to go back to parliament to give the dice one last spin in an O.K. Corral-style appointment that augured ill.

Meanwhile, more than a thousand mayors up and down the country signed a petition calling on Draghi to stay in office, business groups did likewise, while a series of spontaneous demonstrations in Milan, Rome and Turin also asked Draghi not to resign.

Europe needs leaders like Mario Draghi

Nor were Draghi’s peer group silent. Spain’s socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez wrote an opinion piece for Politico last Tuesday in which he said “Europe needs leaders like Mario”, saying he would be crucial for the successful implementation of the European Union’s recovery plan given that Italy and Spain will receive the largest share of the funds.

The point is that, since taking office at the head of his national unity coalition in February of last year, Draghi has presided over one of the most stable, effective and influential Italian governments in years. He did this, too, at a time of obviously unprecedented difficulty prompted by the Covid19 pandemic, high inflation, increasing poverty and, above all, the energy, food and political crisis generated by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

At times in the last year it has seemed as if Draghi’s very presence in government house was enough to reassure not just Italians but also their European partners and indeed the marketplace.

On his watch Italy, a country which often punches below its weight at EU level, has once again become an important player — as symbolised by the intriguing image of Draghi, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz travelling together on the overnight train to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky last month.

In the last year, too, Draghi was key to Italian negotiations which resulted in the country receiving €200bn worth of EU recovery funds.

His leadership has also been important within the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He espoused a hard line, calling for sanctions against Russia and for arms to be sent to Ukraine.

All of this came to a sticky end last Wednesday when that original walkout by the Five Star Movement created the occasion for others to move.

With this legislature due to end next spring, the main players have obviously been watching the opinion polls closely. It was at this moment that the Grand Old Man, some might say Old Fox, of Italian politics, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, moved back centre stage.

Last Wednesday, as parliament debated Draghi’s fate, Berlusconi held a working lunch at his Rome residence of Villa Grande, out on the ancient Roman Via Appia Antica.

Invited to lunch were Giorgia Meloni, leader of the ultra-right Fratelli d’Italia party (in constant phone contact), the populist Lega leader Matteo Salvini, and obviously Berlusconi himself, leader of his Forza Italia party.

Opinion polls suggest these three parties could collectively win over 45pc of the vote in the forthcoming election, now due to be held on September 25.

It was as if the clock had been rolled back. Here was 85-year-old Berlusconi again — accompanied by his glamorous 32-year-old partner Marta Fascina — apparently deciding the fate of the nation from the dinner table of one of his many villas.

The outcome of that lunch was that these three parties pulled the plug on Draghi, leaving him with nowhere to go since, obviously, he is not a party politician but rather an expert consultant, brought in to save the day last year. Incidentally, Forza Italia has confirmed that Mr Berlusconi will be running for a seat in the Senate next September, taking up again a parliamentary career that was rudely interrupted in 2013 when he was expelled from the upper house in the wake of a conviction for tax fraud.

How much will Italy and Europe miss Draghi? In all probability, Italy will miss him more than Europe, since Italy will now have to rush to meet a couple of important deadlines.

For a start, there will now be a race to get the Italian Finance Bill (budget) on the statute books by December 31, as required. Likewise, if certain reforms are not realised in the coming months, then Italy risks missing out on €21bn worth of EU Recovery Plan funds.

Ironically, one person who will not miss Draghi at all is Russian president Vladimir Putin. Not only has an obvious political enemy of Putin been removed from the scene, but two men who have long demonstrated a pro-Putin line, namely Berlusconi and Salvini, may shortly have much influence in Italian government.

It is indeed an ill wind if it blows kindly for a leader like Putin.