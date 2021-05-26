Signs of torture in ‘confession’ video, say family of journalist held in Belarus 

Roman Protasevich, former editor-in-chief of Nexta, is being detained by Belarusian authorities

Friends and family of a journalist detained in Belarus following a forced plane landing said yesterday they saw signs of torture in a video.

Roman Protasevich, former editor-in-chief of Nexta, a news service aligned with the opposition, was detained on Sunday with his girlfriend after Belarusian authorities ordered a Ryanair flight to Vilnius to land in Minsk on the false pretext of a bomb threat.

The incident has attracted condemnation around the world, with European politicians describing it as a “hijacking” and “state terrorism”.

“I’m sure that he has been tortured and beaten,” Katarzyna Jerozolimska, his former girlfriend and colleague, told The Daily Telegraph.

“His nose is deformed, it was clearly broken,” she said, noting that his right cheek was also puffed up as if he had lost a tooth.

“I can see that he’s really scared and that he was forced to say this,” added Ms Jerozolimska, who worked with Mr Protasevich at Nexta.

Mr Protasevich had been missing for more than 24 hours before Belarusian media on Monday evening ran reports that he was in hospital in Minsk.

A pro-government channel later published the video showing the 26-year-old journalist in custody, confessing to organising riots in Minsk last year.

“I can state that I have no heart problems or any other health issues. Law enforcement officials are treating me properly and lawfully,” said a visibly tense Mr Protasevich, sitting at a desk with a packet of cigarettes and a lighter.

The journalist’s father, Dzmitry Protasevich, also pointed to the odd shape of Mr Protasevich’s nose and said he believed he was forced to

confess.

“My son cannot admit to organising riots because he just didn’t do any such thing,” he told Reuters.

Sofia Sepega, a 23-year-old master’s student who was coming back home with Mr Protasevich, was arrested yesterday for two months pending investigation for an unspecified crime, her lawyer Alexander Filanovich said. Katsiaryna Shafranovich, Ms Sapega’s classmate who also studies international law at European Humanities University in Vilnius, said she was not known to be politically active.

Nexta’s feed on Telegram, which Mr Protasevich managed until September last year, was a vital source of information on last summer’s opposition protests against Alexander Lukashenko and the ensuing crackdown.

Inna Olenskaya, Mr Protasevich’s lawyer, said that she had not been allowed to see him in prison.

Forced confessions are part of Mr Lukashenko’s modus operandi.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Mr Lukashenko’s main opponent at last year’s election, was forced to record a video urging her supporters to back down and accept Mr Lukashenko’s victory in the middle of street protests. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

